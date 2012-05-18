US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down after sloppy Facebook debut

NEW YORK May 18 U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood in what has been a gloomy month for markets.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.11 points, or 0.59 percent, at 12,369.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.64 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,295.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.90 points, or 1.24 percent, at 2,778.79.