2012年 10月 19日 星期五 04:08 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after Google's snafu

NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit hard after Google disappointed investors with earnings results that were inadvertently released during the trading day.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average dipped 8.06 points, or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 13,548.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 3.57 points, or 0.24 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,457.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 31.26 points, or 1.01 percent, to close unofficially at 3,072.87.

