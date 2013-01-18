版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 19日 星期六 05:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes at multi-year highs on earnings

NEW YORK Jan 18 The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as the market registered a third straight week gains on a solid start to the earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.83 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,649.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.01 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,485.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.30 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,134.71.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐