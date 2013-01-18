US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes at multi-year highs on earnings

UPDATE 1-Payouts for U.S. government-job takers under scrutiny at Morgan Stanley
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on a proposal that prohibits stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.
NEW YORK Jan 18 The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as the market registered a third straight week gains on a solid start to the earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.83 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,649.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.01 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,485.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.30 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,134.71.
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on a proposal that prohibits stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.
* Inspired entertainment files to say selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 22.2 million shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ohq79q) Further company coverage:
* CEO Thomas Fanning's 2016 total compensation was $15.8 million versus $11.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oL58Nh) Further company coverage: