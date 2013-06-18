US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St advances for 2nd day; Fed in focus

BRIEF-Air Canada announces board chairman David Richardson's retirement
* Air Canada announces board chairman David I. Richardson retirement, appointment of Vagn Sørensen as incoming chairman
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks advanced for a second straight day on Tuesday as investors bet the Federal Reserve would temper recent statements that were interpreted as meaning an early reduction of stimulus efforts.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 138.76 points, or 0.91 percent, at 15,318.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.76 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,651.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.05 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,482.18.
* Air Canada announces board chairman David I. Richardson retirement, appointment of Vagn Sørensen as incoming chairman
BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil has agreed to allow imports of Colombian vehicles and car parts without a 30 percent industrial products tax (IPI) as part of a bilateral auto pact under negotiation during Mercosur trade talks with Latin America's Pacific coast countries, a Brazilian government source said on Friday.
April 7 Syncordia Technologies And Healthcare Solutions Corp -