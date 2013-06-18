US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St advances for 2nd day; Fed in focus

NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks advanced for a second straight day on Tuesday as investors bet the Federal Reserve would temper recent statements that were interpreted as meaning an early reduction of stimulus efforts.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 138.76 points, or 0.91 percent, at 15,318.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.76 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,651.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.05 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,482.18.