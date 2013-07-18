US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at new highs on earnings, Fed

NEW YORK, July 18 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record closing highs on Thursday as Morgan Stanley and others reported better-than-expected earnings and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments further reassured markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.17 points, or 0.51 percent, to end unofficially at 15,548.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.46 points, or 0.50 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,689.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index added just 1.28 points, or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 3,611.28.