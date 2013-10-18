US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record high on strong earnings

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
NEW YORK Oct 18 The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the second consecutive day on Friday as positive earnings from Google, Morgan Stanley and others lifted investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.98 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,396.63, according to the latest available data. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.23 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,744.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 51.13 points, or 1.32 percent, at 3,914.28.
For the week, the Dow rose 1 percent, the S&P was up 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 3.2 percent.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.