2012年 9月 20日 星期四

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends up after 2 days of losses

NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors dipped back into the market after the recent pullback from a rally that had driven the S&P 500 up to just shy of a five-year high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.01 points, or 0.10 percent, to end unofficially at 13,577.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.74 points, or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,461.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.82 points, or 0.15 percent, to close unofficially at 3,182.62.

