US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides on GE and McDonald's earnings

NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. stocks slid on Friday, marking their worst day since late June after bellwethers General Electric and McDonald's extended a string of disappointing earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 205.43 points, or 1.52 percent, to end unofficially at 13,343.51. The S&P 500 lost 24.15 points, or 1.66 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,433.19. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.24 points, or 2.19 percent, to close unofficially at 3,005.62.

For the week, the Dow eked out a gain of just 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent, while the Nasdaq lost 1.3 percent.