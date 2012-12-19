版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower as 'cliff' talks sour

NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Washington talks to avert a year-end fiscal crisis turned sour, but the market's modest loss shows that investors still expect a deal.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 99.22 points, or 0.74 percent, at 13,251.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.99 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,435.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.17 points, or 0.33 percent, at 3,044.36.

