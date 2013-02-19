版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street closes up on M&A activity

NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as this year's ongoing surge in merger activity suggested investors were still finding value in the market even as indexes hovered near five-year highs.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.22 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,034.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.96 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,530.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.56 points, or 0.68 percent, at 3,213.59.
