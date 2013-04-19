版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 20日 星期六 04:14 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back, tech shares lead

NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. stocks rose on Friday as earnings from Google and other companies boosted technology shares, but it wasn't enough to prevent the S&P 500 from suffering its worst week since November.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.37 points or 0.07 percent, to end unofficially at 14,547.51. The S&P 500 gained 13.64 points or 0.88 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,555.25. The Nasdaq Composite added 39.69 points or 1.25 percent, to close unofficially at 3,206.06.

For the week, the Dow and the S&P 500 each fell 2.1 percent and the Nasdaq lost 2.7 percent. It was the largest weekly percentage decline of the year for all three indexes.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐