US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at record despite tumbling tech

NEW YORK, July 19 The Nasdaq composite index
fell on Friday as disappointing results from Microsoft and
Google dragged down the technology sector, but the S&P 500 index
edged up to finish at a record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.65 points, or
0.03 percent, to 15,543.89, the S&P 500 gained 2.72
points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,692.09 and the Nasdaq composite
dropped 23.66 points, or 0.66 percent, to 3,587.61.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.5 percent, the S&P added 0.7
percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent.