版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 20日 星期六 04:09 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at record despite tumbling tech

NEW YORK, July 19 The Nasdaq composite index fell on Friday as disappointing results from Microsoft and Google dragged down the technology sector, but the S&P 500 index edged up to finish at a record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.65 points, or 0.03 percent, to 15,543.89, the S&P 500 gained 2.72 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,692.09 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 23.66 points, or 0.66 percent, to 3,587.61.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.5 percent, the S&P added 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐