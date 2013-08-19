版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 20日 星期二 04:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down for 4th session; eyes on Fed

NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with each of the major indexes falling for a fourth straight session as investors were hesitant to make new bets ahead of an expected slowing by the Federal Reserve of its stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.42 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,009.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.93 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,645.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.69 points, or 0.38 percent, at 3,589.09.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐