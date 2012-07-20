US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends lower on euro debt fears

NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. stocks fell on Friday as Europe's debt crisis flared up again on fears Spain may eventually need a bailout, prompting traders to cash in three days of gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 120.79 points, or 0.93 percent, at 12,822.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.85 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,362.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 40.60 points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,925.30.