US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat after Bernanke remarks

NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks ended nearly
unchanged on Tuesday, halting a two-day rally after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank lacks tools
to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the "fiscal
cliff."
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 7.45 points, or 0.06 percent, to end
unofficially at 12,788.51. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
inched up 0.93 of a point, or 0.07 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,387.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
up just 0.61 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to close unofficially
at 2,916.68.