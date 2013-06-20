版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 21日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles on Fed's stimulus plan

NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily decline since November 2011, as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's plan to begin winding down its stimulus program later this year if economic conditions permit.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 352.03 points or 2.33 percent, to 14,760.16, the S&P 500 lost 40.58 points or 2.49 percent, to 1,588.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.57 points or 2.28 percent, to 3,364.64.
