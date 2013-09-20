版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down but posts gains for week

NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors digested comments by Federal Reserve officials in the wake of the central bank's decision to maintain its stimulus, but two companies made initial public offerings with stellar results.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 174.02 points, or 1.11 percent, at 15,462.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.65 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,709.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.66 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,774.73.

For the week, the Dow was up 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 was up 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq was up 1.4 percent.
