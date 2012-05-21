US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, snaps 6-day losing streak

NEW YORK May 21 U.S. stocks rose on Monday to snap a six-day losing streak on the S&P 500, rebounding from equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 135.25 points, or 1.09 percent, at 12,504.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 20.78 points, or 1.60 percent, at 1,316.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 68.42 points, or 2.46 percent, at 2,847.21.