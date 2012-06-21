US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St posts worst drop in 3 weeks

BRIEF-PNM Resources says 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed
* Pnm resources inc - 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks posted their worst day in three weeks on Thursday on mounting evidence that slowing manufacturing growth worldwide was poised to hurt profit growth.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 252.93 points, or 1.97 percent, at 12,571.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 30.35 points, or 2.24 percent, at 1,325.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 71.36 points, or 2.44 percent, at 2,859.09.
* TD Bank Group announces intention to repurchase for cancellation up to 15 million of its common shares
* Easterly government properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results