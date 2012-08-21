版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower as investors take profits

NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 67.37 points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,204.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.87 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,413.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.95 points, or 0.29 percent, at 3,067.26.

