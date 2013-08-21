US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive says CEO Kenneth Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 mln - SEC filing
NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks ended lower in choppy trading on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy-setting meeting offered few clues on a time frame for a reduction in its bond-buying program.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.60 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,897.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.51 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,642.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.80 points, or 0.38 percent, at 3,599.79.
BERLIN, March 29 European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labour members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA hired financial advisers to help sell its stakes in some power projects, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Wednesday.