版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat after volatile session

NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks closed mostly flat after a volatile late-day period on Tuesday, with weakness in material and energy shares offsetting strength in financials.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 1.82 points, or 0.01 percent, to end unofficially at 12,502.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.64 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,316.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 8.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to close unofficially at 2,839.08.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐