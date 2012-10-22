版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 04:07 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end flat after late bounce

NEW YORK Oct 22 The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average inched up 2.38 points, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 13,345.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up just 0.62 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,433.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 11.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to close unofficially at 3,016.96.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐