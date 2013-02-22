US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-HP lifts Wall St but S&P posts year's first down week

NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Dow component Hewlett-Packard surged on strong results and Ben Bernanke's reported comments eased fears the Fed would curtail stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 119.95 points, or 0.86 percent, to end unofficially at 14,000.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 13.18 points, or 0.88 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,515.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 30.33 points, or 0.97 percent, to close unofficially at 3,161.82.

But for the week, stocks ended mixed: The Dow edged up 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq lost nearly 1 percent.