US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-HP lifts Wall St but S&P posts year's first down week

NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. stocks rose on Friday as
Dow component Hewlett-Packard surged on strong results
and Ben Bernanke's reported comments eased fears the Fed would
curtail stimulus measures.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 119.95
points, or 0.86 percent, to end unofficially at 14,000.57. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 13.18 points, or
0.88 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,515.60. The Nasdaq
Composite Index climbed 30.33 points, or 0.97 percent,
to close unofficially at 3,161.82.
But for the week, stocks ended mixed: The Dow edged up 0.1
percent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq
lost nearly 1 percent.