US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on Cyprus relief, Nike jumps

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail out Cyprus could be reached and as Nike shares rallied after stronger-than-expected results.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.54 points or 0.63 percent, to close unofficially at 14,512.03. The S&P 500 gained 11.09 points or 0.72 percent, to 1,556.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.40 points or 0.70 percent, to close unofficially at 3,245.
For the week, the Dow dipped just 0.01 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq edged down 0.1 percent.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.