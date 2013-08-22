US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends higher on economic data

NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S stocks closed higher on Thursday, boosted by positive economic data in a trading session marred by a historic trading halt on the Nasdaq stock exchange as a result of technical problems.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.27 points, or 0.45 percent, at 14,964.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.19 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,656.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.92 points, or 1.08 percent, at 3,638.71.