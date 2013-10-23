版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower, Caterpillar drops

NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, pressured by weak results from Caterpillar Inc and amid concern over tightening financial conditions in China.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 50.93 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,416.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.18 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,749.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 21.18 points, or 0.54 percent, at 3,908.39.

Shares of Caterpillar dropped 5.8 percent to $84.01.
