US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on Spain fears, weak earnings

NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday, as Spain appeared closer to needing a national bailout and poor corporate results weighed on the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 101.11 points, or 0.79 percent, to end unofficially at 12,721.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 12.14 points, or 0.89 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,350.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 35.15 points, or 1.20 percent, to close unofficially at 2,890.15.

