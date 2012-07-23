US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on Spain fears, weak earnings

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday, as Spain appeared closer to needing a national bailout and poor corporate results weighed on the market.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 101.11 points, or 0.79 percent, to end unofficially at 12,721.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 12.14 points, or 0.89 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,350.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 35.15 points, or 1.20 percent, to close unofficially at 2,890.15.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: