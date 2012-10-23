版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 04:10 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Weak outlooks doom Dow to worst day in 4 months

NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, driving the Dow industrials to the lowest since June 21, as weak results from index members DuPont and United Technologies showed profit growth is slowing.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slid 243.36 points, or 1.82 percent, to end unofficially at 13,102.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 20.71 points, or 1.44 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,413.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 26.49 points, or 0.88 percent, to close unofficially at 2,990.46.

