版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 04:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down but off session lows

NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday but finished sharply off their session lows as a rally in Hewlett-Packard's shares offset worries about weak Chinese manufacturing data and the prospects of the Federal Reserve reducing its monetary stimulus.

HP soared 17.1 percent to $24.86 a day after raising its profit outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 12.44 points, or 0.08 percent, to end unofficially at 15,294.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 4.81 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,650.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 3.88 points, or 0.11 percent, to close unofficially at 3,459.42.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐