NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks declined for a third straight session on Monday as remarks by Federal Reserve officials kept alive uncertainty over the Fed's next move.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 48.62 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,402.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.99 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,701.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.44 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,765.29.