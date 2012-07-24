US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on Europe crisis, earnings

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro zone crisis is worsening and by evidence that Europe's slowdown is hurting American companies, including bellwether UPS.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.14 points, or 0.82 percent, to 12,617.32. The S&P 500 Index dropped 12.21 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,338.31. The Nasdaq Composite lost 27.16 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,862.99.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.