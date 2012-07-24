US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on Europe crisis, earnings

NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro zone crisis is worsening and by evidence that Europe's slowdown is hurting American companies, including bellwether UPS.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.14 points, or 0.82 percent, to 12,617.32. The S&P 500 Index dropped 12.21 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,338.31. The Nasdaq Composite lost 27.16 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,862.99.