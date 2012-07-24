版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on Europe crisis, earnings

NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro zone crisis is worsening and by evidence that Europe's slowdown is hurting American companies, including bellwether UPS.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.14 points, or 0.82 percent, to 12,617.32. The S&P 500 Index dropped 12.21 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,338.31. The Nasdaq Composite lost 27.16 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,862.99.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐