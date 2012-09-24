版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower as economic outlook weighs

NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as disappointing German data increased concerns that global economic growth remains weak.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.55 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 13,558.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.26 points, or 0.22 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,456.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.18 points, or 0.60 percent, to close unofficially at 3,160.78.

