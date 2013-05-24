版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St wanes on Fed uncertainty, S&P dips for 3rd day

NEW YORK May 24 The S&P 500 declined for a third day on Friday with the three major U.S. stock indexes posting their first negative week since mid-April on lingering concern that the U.S. central bank may scale back its stimulus measures to support the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 8.60 points, or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 15,303.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.91 of a point, or 0.06 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,649.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched down a mere 0.27 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to close unofficially at 3,459.14.

For the week, the Dow slipped 0.3 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each lost 1.1 percent.
