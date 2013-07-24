版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 04:07 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P close lower, but Apple helps Nasdaq

NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, as losses in utility and commodity shares more than offset gains in the tech sector on Apple's solid earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 25.50 points, or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 15,542.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 6.45 points, or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,685.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched up just 0.33 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to close unofficially at 3,579.60.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐