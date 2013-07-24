US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P close lower, but Apple helps Nasdaq

NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, as losses in utility and commodity shares more than offset gains in the tech sector on Apple's solid earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 25.50 points, or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 15,542.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 6.45 points, or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,685.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched up just 0.33 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to close unofficially at 3,579.60.