US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Sour Apple hurts S&P, Nasdaq, but Dow rises

NEW YORK, July 25 The S&P 500 fell for a fourth
day and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday after a rare earnings
stumble from Apple, while strong results from Boeing and
Caterpillar lifted the Dow.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.73 points,
or 0.47 percent, to end unofficially at 12,676.05. But the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.42 of a point,
or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,337.89. The Nasdaq
Composite Index slipped 8.75 points, or 0.31 percent, to
close unofficially at 2,854.24.