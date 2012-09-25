版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Caterpillar weighs as Wall St sells off late

NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, pulled lower by declines in heavy equipment maker Caterpillar after it cut its profit outlook, the latest high-profile company to signal growth will fall short of expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 101.60 points, or 0.75 percent, to 13,457.32. The S&P 500 fell 15.26 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,441.63. The Nasdaq Composite lost 43.06 points, or 1.36 percent, to 3,117.73.

