US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher, S&P 500 above 1,500

NEW YORK Jan 25 The S&P 500 index on Friday closed above the 1,500 level for the first time in more than five years as strong U.S. earnings reports from Procter & Gamble and others helped the benchmark extend its rally to eight days.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.50 points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,895.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.11 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,502.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.33 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,149.71.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.8 percent, the S&P climbed 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent. It was the fourth straight week of gains for all three indexes.