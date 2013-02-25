版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 05:07 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 posts worst day since November

NEW YORK Feb 25 The S&P 500 suffered its worst decline since Nov. 7 on Monday in a sharp reversal from initial gains as elections in Italy stoked concerns that a divided parliament could disrupt the country's fiscal reforms and the euro zone's stability.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slid 216.40 points, or 1.55 percent, to end unofficially at 13,784.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 27.75 points, or 1.83 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,487.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 45.57 points, or 1.44 percent, to close unofficially at 3,116.25.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐