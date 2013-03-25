版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes lower on Cyprus concerns

NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, but ended off their session lows after the president of the Eurogroup tried to clarify his comments on the Cyprus bailout.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to end unofficially at 14,447.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 5.19 points, or 0.33 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,551.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 9.70 points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 3,235.30.
