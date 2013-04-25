US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lifted by earnings, jobs data

NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by stronger than expected earnings reports and by a large drop in weekly jobless claims.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 27.41 points, or 0.19 percent, to 14,703.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 6.56 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,585.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 20.33 points, or 0.62 percent, to 3,289.99.