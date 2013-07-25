US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Facebook's surge lifts Nasdaq, earnings curb Dow and S&P

NEW YORK, July 25 The Nasdaq climbed on Thursday as Facebook's stock scored its biggest daily percentage gain, but a mixed bag of earnings from other companies limited the Dow and the S&P 500 to modest gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 13.37 points, or 0.09 percent, to end unofficially at 15,555.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.31 points, or 0.26 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,690.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 25.59 points, or 0.71 percent, to close unofficially at 3,605.19.