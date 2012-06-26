版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back, focus on Europe

NEW YORK, June 26 Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Tuesday, but trading was light as the outlook remained clouded by doubts ahead of yet another summit to tackle the European debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 32.47 points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,535.13. The S&P 500 Index gained 6.32 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,320.04. The Nasdaq Composite rose 17.90 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,854.06.

