版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 04:07 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-European woes drag Wall St lower

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone austerity measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability to get its debt crisis under control.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.96 points, or 0.33 percent, to 13,413.59. The S&P 500 dropped 8.26 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,433.33. The Nasdaq Composite lost 24.03 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,093.70.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐