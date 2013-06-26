US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies as stimulus angst fades

NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Wednesday as a downward revision in the economy's growth rate soothed investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon begin to withdraw its stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 149.83 points or 1.02 percent, to end unofficially at 14,910.14. The S&P 500 gained 15.23 points or 0.96 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,603.26. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.34 points or 0.85 percent, to close unofficially at 3,376.22.