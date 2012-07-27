US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on stimulus hopes

METALS-Supply concerns keep London copper near $6,000 per tonne
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest level since May 4 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 187.95 points, or 1.46 percent, to end unofficially at 13,075.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 25.96 points, or 1.91 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,385.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 64.84 points, or 2.24 percent, to close unofficially at 2,958.09.
For the week, the Dow rose 2 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.1 percent.
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT:INDIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder of the Hiranandani Group, joins us at 9:30 am to discuss on a variety of topics including the future of high-end luxury houses
* clarifies on news article titled “Alibaba owner invests in Globe unit” in the philippine star