US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on Spanish reform plans

BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
NEW YORK, Sept 27 The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most troubled countries.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.46 points, or 0.54 percent, to end unofficially at 13,485.97. The S&P 500 gained 13.84 points, or 0.97 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,447.16. The Nasdaq Composite added 42.90 points, or 1.39 percent, to close unofficially at 3,136.60.
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors