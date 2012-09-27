US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on Spanish reform plans

NEW YORK, Sept 27 The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most troubled countries.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.46 points, or 0.54 percent, to end unofficially at 13,485.97. The S&P 500 gained 13.84 points, or 0.97 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,447.16. The Nasdaq Composite added 42.90 points, or 1.39 percent, to close unofficially at 3,136.60.