US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down on cliff caution

NEW YORK Nov 27 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday in a choppy session, losing ground after Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed disappointment that there has been "little progress" in dealing with the so-called fiscal cliff.

The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially closed down 89.24 points, or 0.69 percent, at 12,878.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 7.35 points, or 0.52 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,398.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 8.99 points, or 0.30 percent, to end unofficially at 2,967.79.

