US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends with 4th day of losses

NEW YORK Dec 27 U.S. stocks finished lower for
a fourth day on Thursday but recovered most of the session's
losses just before the closing bell when the House of
Representatives said it would come back to work this weekend
with the aim of avoiding the "fiscal cliff."
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average slipped 18.28 points, or 0.14 percent, to finish
unofficially at 13,096.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dipped 1.74 points, or 0.12 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,418.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index
shed 4.25 points, or 0.14 percent, to close unofficially at
2,985.91.