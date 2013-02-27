版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 05:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 posts best gain since Jan. 2 on Bernanke

NEW YORK Feb 27 All three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday and the S&P 500 posted its best daily percentage gain since Jan. 2 as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke remained steadfast in his support of the Fed's stimulus policy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 175.24 points, or 1.26 percent, at 14,075.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 19.05 points, or 1.27 percent, at 1,515.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 32.61 points, or 1.04 percent, at 3,162.26.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐